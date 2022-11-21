In perhaps the weirdest, most specific thing a multi-billion dollar corporation can do on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, Disney announced that former CEO Bob Iger would return to the company under his former title. It’s a surprising move from the guy who left the company three years ago and brings to a close the historic and “extremely awkward” Battle of the Bobs, which saw one Bob replace another and capture the hearts of America in the process.

Iger, of course, stepped down as CEO in February 2020, just before the world plunged into a pandemic and every movie studio lost their mind about a backlog of movies and nowhere to screen them. Iger was replaced by Bob Chapek, who made his way up the ladder at Disney over 26 years and became one of the chief architects of the modern Disney resort experience. Now, however, investors wanted a taste of the old Bob following some disappointing earnings reports. Per Variety, despite Disney lowering expectations on profits and increasing subscribers on Disney+, the stock tanked and investors freaked, s o old Bob will make everything better, and that’s how money works.



The unspoken rivalry between Disney leaders was tracked relentlessly by those in Hollywood. The idea of one Bob taking over for another was just too much. They have the same name. Plus, Bob Iger led the deal to buy Marvel and Star Wars, and Disney cornered the market on selling people’s youth back to them, and they made a lot of money. So after his 15-year reign ended, many bristled at the moves made by his successor. The new Bob just didn’t hit the same.



Still, Disney was nice enough to send out a press release thanking Chapek for “his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.” It was a job he was so good at that “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”

For his part, Iger is “extremely optimistic for the future of this great company.” Yes, we, too, were concerned the Disney Corporation would be no more. “Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many people around the globe—most especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is an inspiration,” Iger said. We hope everyone enjoys this Bob, because he’s all we got now.

