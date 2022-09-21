Sometimes, a casting announcement (or a potential casting announcement, as it were) just feels deeply right. So it is with the news (per Variety) that Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey is in talks to play Fiyero in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. In fact, if Bailey wants to spend the rest of his career playing charming, handsome, rakish romantic heroes, then this writer says: keep them coming!

For those not familiar with Steven Schwartz’s musical, Fiyero is the princely third point of the love triangle between G( a) linda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo). While he first comes across as carefree and careless in the crowd-pleasing “Dancing Through Life,” his relationship with Elphaba unlocks hidden depths of his character. Sound like any roguish viscount you may know?

It isn’t only Bailey’s romantic prowess as Anthony Bridgerton that proves he’s the right man for the role. He’s also got an impressive theater resumé that includes the Original London production of American Psycho, the Off-West End production of The Last Five Years (directed by composer Jason Robert Brown himself), and the gender-swapped West End revival of Company, for which he won a Laurence Olivier Award in 2019. Fangirls can find examples of his vocal ability on Spotify and YouTube; suffice to say, he’s certainly got the chops for Fiyero.

Advertisement

The Wicked movie, directed by In The Heights’ John M. Chu, has been somewhat infamously split into two films. In a statement, Chu promised the controversial move would bring “even more depth and surprise to the journey of these beloved characters.” It will also, presumably, mean more of a commitment for the actors. Bailey’s already pretty busy with more Bridgerton (although there’s a precedent for the previous season’s romantic lead departing after the happy ending) as well as the new limited series Fellow Travelers opposite Matt Bomer.



But being part of the Wicked adaptation might be Bailey’s biggest breakthrough yet, and again, he’s extremely well suited for the part. Here’s hoping the deal gets done soon.

