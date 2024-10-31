Bill Burr, Charli xcx to take on Saturday Night Live hosting duties Brat summer is extending well into the autumn.

The brat is back. And by brat, of course we mean Bill Burr, who was announced this morning as a returning host to Saturday Night Live for the series’ post-election episode on November 9. Hopefully that bodes well for whatever happens during the next week! That being said, Burr did demonstrate a knack for guiding SNL during a period when people had, let’s say, strong opinions about a variety of topics when he hosted in October 2020 and joked about COVID. Joining him will be musical guest Mk.gee.

On November 16, Charli xcx will be pulling double duty, hosting and performing as the musical guest. It will be her third time pulling the latter job; the first was in 2014 beside host Martin Freeman, and she appeared again in 2022 to promote her album Crash alongside host Oscar Isaac. This is her first hosting gig, but she has spent the last few months vocalizing her desire to transform her pop star career into more of an acting career, landing a handful of film roles and earning praise from playwright Jeremy O. Harris. Now, the rest of us have finally the chance to see these chops for ourselves.

SNL earned its highest ratings in years earlier this season when another pop star—Ariana Grande—took on hosting duties. Also appearing in this landmark 50th season were comedian Nate Bargatze, Emmy-winning actor Jean Smart, and Beetlejuice himself Michael Keaton. This weekend, John Mulaney will be returning to host the pre-election edition of the sketch show, and Chappell Roan will continue her meteoric rise with a musical spot. You can check out a promo for that episode below.