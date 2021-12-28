If you’re planning on kicking off a new fitness program for your 2022 new year’s resolution, inspiration is on the way (or at least, an inspirational series to view on the treadmill). Netflix announced today that its Emmy-winning series Cheer (including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program) will return for a second season on January 12.



Advertisement

The first season of Cheer featured the 2019 national cheerleading championships. The same competition was cancelled for 2020 due to COVID, so season two will see our favorite Navarro College tumblers and flyers attempting to re-win their title after a yearlong absence, while also dealing with the new level of celebrity that resulted from them starring in the first season.

In the accompanying trailer, we see that season one contenders like Gabi, Lexi, Morgan, and La’Darius have some new struggles as the reigning cheer champs from Corsicana, Texas, attempt to defend their crown yet again. The worst of these, mentioned in the trailer, is that fact that series breakout star Jerry Harris has since been arrested in separate criminal cases related to alleged sexual misconduct involving minors, which head cheer coach Monica Aldama is clearly having trouble processing.

Also, it appears that season two will also feature a David to Navarro’s Goliath: the cheerleaders of Trinity Valley Community College—headed by coach Vontae Johnson and featuring teammate Angel Rice, a.k.a. “the Simone Byles of cheerleading”—who lost to Navarro in 2019.

It should be interesting to see the varying coaching/practice styles of the two Texas teams as they gear up once again for the most important two minutes of their entire lives. Sure, a simple Google search will tell you which team actually won the 2021 championship, but where’s the fun in that? Get ready for the toughest cheerleading season yet when Cheer season two drops on Netflix on January 12. It might even spur you on to the next tougher level on that treadmill.