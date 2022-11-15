Have mercy, indeed: After getting her television start on Grown-ish, pop star Chloe Bailey has nabbed her first film role in AGC Studios’ upcoming Wall Street drama Midas Touch.

The film follows the true story of Lauren Simmons, the youngest equity trader ever to take the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Per Variety, Bailey will star as Simmons, who was also only the second African American woman to hold the title of equity trader. The Perfect Find’s Numa Perrier will direct— the real Simmons also serves as an executive producer on the film, alongside AGC’s Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, and Glendon Palmer.

Don’t expect Bailey’s silver screen transition to mark an end to her music career, however. Chloe, who got her singing start alongside sister Halle Bailey in the Beyoncé-vetted duo Chloe x Halle, has also been pursuing a solo career. She released her debut single under the moniker Chloë, “Have Mercy,” in September 2021. The track was an inescapable TikTok hit, but nearly a year later her debut album is still in the works.

Since the success of “Have Mercy,” Chloe has released three more original singles: “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” and “For The Night,” a collaboration with Atlanta rapper Latto. Chloe also recorded two tracks for Spotify’s Singles series back in August, a cover of of Doja Cat’s “Freak Like Me” and a new, unplugged version of “Surprise.”

Although she’s two years older than Halle, Chloe’s transition to the big screen still somewhat follows in her younger sister’s footsteps. Halle will make her film debut in a picture as high-profile as it gets— Disney’s long-anticipated live action The Little Mermaid remake, where Halle stars as Ariel. (Naturally, the adaptation quickly dismayed a barrage of stupid people.) Antiquated naysayers aside, The Little Mermaid will debut in 2023.