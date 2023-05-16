Chris D’Elia is once again being called out for bad behavior behind the scenes. In December 2022, comedian Kyle Anderson released an hour-long documentary that reviewed previous claims that D’Elia preyed on underage girls, and shed light on new accusations that he maintained a cult-like “harem” of women dedicated to his own sexual pleasure. A new Rolling Stone investigation delves further into these allegations, speaking with 10 women about their experiences with the stand-up comic and podcaster.

The connective tissue of these relationships and experiences with D’Elia is manipulation, coercion, and control. Preying on vulnerable women (and, in some cases, teenagers) and cultivating the adoration of fans, D’Elia would foster communications (largely on Snapchat) that evolved into him dictating what the women should wear, who they could hang out with, and what they should eat. He imposed curfews and demanded sexually explicit videos (some of them he wished to be filmed in public places), encouraging women to stay “thin” for him and becoming enraged when they didn’t comply.

Advertisement

Though many of these relationships were nominally consensual, the experiences are described as emotionally abusive and psychologically damaging. One fan told Rolling Stone that when she met up with D’Elia after a show, he pressured her into giving him oral sex despite the fact that she was “shaking and crying.” “He grabbed me by the face because I’m crying and he says, ‘Look at me,’” the fan told the outlet. “I couldn’t look at him, obviously. I didn’t want to look at him. He said, ‘If you just do everything I say, it’ll all be OK.’ I thought, ‘OK.’”

Women who spoke to Rolling Stone say he had at least a dozen women regularly messaging him sexually explicit content; one woman, Jazzmyn Wolfe, says she was pressured to make a video on her knees calling herself “a D’Elia girl” and personally viewed videos of several other women repeating the same phrase. At his behest, Wolfe got a tattoo of D’Elia’s initials, something he apparently requested of other women as well. D’Elia has denied these allegations, which can be read in full here.