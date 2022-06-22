Burmese pythons everywhere, your days are numbered. Craig Robinson’s offbeat, snake-hunting comedy Killing It is getting a second season on Peacock.

Helmed by Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Dan Goor and executive producer Luke Del Tredici, Killing It follows working father Craig (Robinson), a small-time security guard who is strapped for cash. Desperate to make money and keep his ex from moving his daughter to Ohio, Craig tries his hand at a new profession: snake-hunting. As Craig learns from a no-fuss Australian Uber driver (Claudia O’Doherty) who becomes his partner, Burmese pythons are destroying local ecosystems, and state governments will shell out big bucks for every dead snake that comes through their door. Cha ching.

The series’ logline touts Killing It as “a comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes.” The 10-episode first season wrapped up in April.

“We knew we had a rare gem with Killing It and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming tells The Hollywood Reporter. “We can’t wait to tell more twists and turns of one person’s hilarious, persistent pursuit of the American dream, from the incomparable creative minds of Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and our partners at UTV, as Peacock continues to be a home for unique, thought-provoking and humor-filled comedies.”



Goor and Del Tredici also released their own joint statement expressing their excitement at receiving the go-ahead for the second season. “We are immensely grateful to everyone at Universal Television and Peacock. ‘Snake-based economic satire’ isn’t exactly a familiar, beloved genre of television comedy, but they were fully behind the project from the start. We can’t wait to make more!” the duo shared.

The new season of Killing It has yet to receive an official premiere date.