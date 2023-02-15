For fans of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel Daisy Jones & The Six, heartbreak is nothing new. Except now, we can say it sounds a bit like “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb),” the second single from the faux-rock band featured in the new trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six. Starring Sam Claflin and Riley Keough, the Prime Video limited series dives into the most iconic ‘70s outfit that (never) existed.

Like all good rock stories, the forming of the band can hold the most interesting details. In the trailer, we already see the telling tension between Daisy (Keough) and Billy (Claflin), as she’s brought on to sing alongside Billy on The Six’s track “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb).” From the moment the two stop fighting and begin to harmonize, it’s clear that Daisy was the missing piece of the band—beginning the saga of Daisy Jones & The Six.

Daisy Jones & the Six - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Following the band’s catapulted rise into ‘70s rock legend status, Daisy Jones also shows how jealousy and inner turmoil led to their eventual downfall. As the lines begin to blur between songwriting and reality, Daisy says to Billy, “Tell me there’s nothing going on between us. Tell me if I’m crazy.” While “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)“ is centered around Billy’s relationship with his wife Camila (played by Camila Morrone), it’s easy to see how lyrics like “We could make a good thing bad” are fitting towards Billy and Daisy.

Like the fictional band’s first released single “Regret Me,” “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)“ was written and produced by Grammy-winner Blake Mills. Featured in the novel as a bonus track that became a hit for the band, the ballad is featured on the faux album Aurora, which is being made a reality with the show. Plenty of star power is involved with the album, as Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers, and Jackson Browne have songwriting credits on the LP.

Daisy Jones & The Six - Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)

Starring in the series are Suki Waterhouse (Seance), Sebastian Chacon (Emergency), Josh Whitehouse (The Knight Before Christmas), Will Harrison, Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Tom Wright (Barbershop), and Nabiyah Be (Black Panther).

The four-episode series was created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, with Neustadter and Will Graham joining as co-showrunners. Producing the show is Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, which recently worked on the novel-to-film adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing.

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres on Amazon Prime Video March 3, with new episodes releasing every Friday.