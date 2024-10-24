Dan Trachtenberg made a secret bonus Predator movie that's also coming out in 2025 The secret Predator movie will reportedly arrive ahead of November 2025's Predator: Badlands

One of the less immediately depressing things about Hollywood’s current overdose on tentpole franchises is that when someone does manage to make some money by doing something creative from the bowels of the IP Dimension—as director Dan Trachtenberg did with his excellent, tense-as-hell Predator installment Prey—they tend to earn a certain measure of carte blanche. We already knew Trachtenberg had gotten the go-ahead to make one new Predator movie, with the upcoming Badlands being positioned to take over the schedule spot vacated by Mahershala Ali’s eternally doomed Blade movie on the 2025 calendar. But now it’s sounding like he actually has made two such films, with 20th Century head honcho Steve Asbell revealing we’ll be getting a bonus Trachtenberg Predator movie some time in 2025.

Asbell plays coy about the actual details, but does note that, “After Prey became a success, Dan [Trachtenberg] came back and said he didn’t want to do Prey 2. And we’re like, ‘What do you want to do?’ And he rattled off a bunch of ideas that were really crazy but really cool. We’ve actually done two of them. Two are coming out next year.” Also, the unannounced film will come out ahead of Badlands, which is scheduled for theatrical release on November 7, 2025. Given the tenor of the conversation, it sounds like this other movie will almost certainly have to be a more small-scale affair, possibly going directly to streaming, but still: Trachtenberg made them both, and they’re both out within the next 12 months or so. What a bounty of space hunter riches.

Meanwhile, if you prefer Xenomorphs to Yautja, you’re still in luck: Asbell also says he intends to close a deal with Fede Álvarez to make a sequel to this year’s Alien: Romulus. “The two survivors, Rain and Andy, played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, were real highlights of the film. And so I always think of it like, “Wow, where do people want to see them go next?” We know there’s going to be aliens. We know there’s going to be great horror set pieces. But I fell in love with both of them and I want to see what their story is.”

