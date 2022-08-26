Global treasure Danny DeVito is currently out on a press tour for his latest project, voicing Satan for an animated show called Little Demon. While we might expect an actor with a career as long as his to approach this kind of media obligation as a chore to get through, DeVito, instead, seems to be having a great time with the whole thing.

Danny DeVito & Lucy DeVito Take Lie Detector Tests | Vanity Fair

Our first indication of this came from his appearance on Vanity Fair with his real-life and Little Demon daughter, Lucy DeVito. Aside from just generally seeming to enjoy the premise of the lie detector test—which, he explains at the beginning, does not come naturally to a New Jersey-raised Italian American—Papa DeVito answers his child’s questions with zero hesitation.



“I love Colin. He’s a terrific guy,” DeVito says when shown a picture of his Dumbo costar and fellow Batman villain Colin Farrell. Before any question is asked, he volunteers: “My Penguin was better.”

After laughing a bunch, DeVito goes on to call One Direction “my boys” and “the best boy band ever,” praises BTS’ pleated pants, lies about sucking poison out of Michael Douglas’ hand, and then turns the tables on his daughter, starting with him asking, in a caricature of an Italian accent: “You smoke-a da pot?”

Danny DeVito on Naked Couch Scene from Sunny, Getting Arnold Schwarzenegger High & Being a Meme

Last night, on another tour stop, DeVito appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live (which is currently being hosted by Nikki Glaser) to share more stories from the past. In the middle of an interview that sees him discussing stuff like emerging from a couch covered in oil for It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and making “meme faces” on demand, he tells the other side of a tale previously told by Arnold Schwarzenegger on Kimmel earlier this year about DeVito covertly getting him high while the two were filming Junior.



Advertisement

DeVito elaborates a bit more on the time when he “[stuck] a little weed” in the cigar he gave Arnold on a slow day while shooting Junior. This, DeVito says, resulted in Schwarzenegger grasping onto him for support and, as pantomimed on the show, standing around cross-eyed and silent while Ivan Reitman asked Arnold to speak lines he couldn’t remember.



In a final highlight, DeVito has also shown that he’s more than willing to advertise Little Demon on social media. He started to do so with an MS Paint image edit and, following that, a series of tweets that confused a lot of people who didn’t have the important context of the show he’s promoting.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 90% off Humble Bundle's Summer Sale Game and Save

Great news for PC gamers out there looking to save money and add more games to your backlog which you’ll eventually get to. Humble Bundle has kicked off its Summer Sale in which you can save up to 90% on games. Shop at Humble Bundle Advertisement

We present a selection of those tweets below.



Advertisement

Advertisement

And, after about an hour of these, the conclusion:

Advertisement

Needless to say, we’re looking forward to DeVito getting out on the road to talk about the Twins sequel in due time.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com