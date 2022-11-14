After one month of testimony from the prosecution, That 70s Show star Danny Masterson and his legal defense called zero witnesses to the stand, including Masterson himself. As he chooses to not take the stand in his own defense, the trial will move through closing statements before jury deliberations, reports Variety.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo called up Masterson, asking him if he had deliberated with his attorneys regarding the decision, and he confirmed that he had and that they had decided not to testify.

The actor faces three counts of forcible rape for assaults that occurred between 2001 and 2003. Over the course of the last month, the court heard the emotional testimony of the three Jane Does, as well as supporting testimony from an additional Jane Doe, who says Masterson raped her in 1996. The fourth woman was never a member of the church of Scientology. The organization has remained a looming presence over the trial despite the defense’s attempts at minimizing discussion of the church and its practices.

The three women are all former members of the church of Scientology, and two of them say their involvement in the organization prevented them from coming forward with the rape charges earlier. The three women, along with others, have also filed a civil case against Masterson and the C hurch of Scientology. They claim in years since pressing charges against the actor (who is still currently a Scientology member), they have been stalked, harassed, and even experienced the killing of their pets at the hands of the church and church affiliates.

Since his arrest in 2020, Masterson has maintained his innocence, previously stating he never engaged in non-consensual sex with any of the women. If convicted, Masterson faces 45 years to life in prison. As the criminal case concludes, the civil trial will pick up in mid-December.