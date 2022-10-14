The Iranian filmmaker Mani Haghighi, whose new film Subtraction was set to premiere at the London Film Festival this weekend, has been barred from leaving Iran. Despite attending the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Haghighi was reportedly prevented by Iranian authorities from boarding a London-bound flight.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, a spokesperson from the London Film Festival confirmed that Haghighi was “turned away” while attempting to board, and had his passport confiscated. “He has returned to his home in Tehran,” the statement reads. “We understand that no reason has been given to Mani Haghighi for the confiscation. The BFI London Film Festival supports Haghighi and all filmmakers in their freedom to make their films and present them around the world.”

The action taken against Haghighi marks the latest step in Iran’s country-wide crackdown on filmmakers amidst massive protests. In July, acclaimed director Jafar Panahi was sentenced to serve six years in prison, spurring outcry and a protest march at the Venice Film Festival in September. Iranian media reported that Panahi was arrested after inquiring about the arrests of two colleagues, filmmakers Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Al-e Ahmad. Before their arrests, both Rasoulof and Ale-Ahmad had shared statements on social media criticizing the Iranian government’s response to protestors in Abadan.

Months later, protests in Iran have only grown more virulent in the wake of the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. Three days before her death, Amini had been arrested for wearing her hijab too loosely. Although Iranian authorities assert that Amini died of a heart attack, eyewitnesses and those who were detained by her side claim that Amini was badly beaten by officers.

Haghighi speaks freely on both his own arrest and the protests at hand in a filmed statement that will be shown before Subtraction’s Saturday premiere in London. In the video, obtained by Variety, Haghighi apologizes for his absence and laments the Iranian authorities’ “utterly rude behavior .” Although Haghighi says he was given “no reasonable explanation” for his detainment, he elucidates his own two theories on why the “Iranian regime” would want to keep him in his country.

Haghighi shares: “The first one is this: a couple of weeks ago, I recorded an Instagram video in which I criticized Iran’s mandatory hijab laws and crackdown on the youth who are protesting it and so many other incidents of injustice in their lives. Perhaps the authorities thought that by keeping me here they could keep a closer eye on me, perhaps to threaten me and shut me up. Well, the very fact that I’m talking to you in this video right now kind of undermines that plan.”

He continues: “The second theory is that this is an exile in reverse. For them to make my own country and my own home an unbearable prison for me and to punish me by forcing me to stay in it as a prisoner. Well, let me tell you that being here in Tehran right now, is one of the greatest joys of my life. I cannot put into words the joy and the honor of being able to witness first-hand this great moment in history. And I would rather be here than anywhere else in the world right now. So if this is a punishment for what I’ve done, then by all means, bring it on. I hope you enjoy the film. I promise to be with you with my next film very soon. And let me end this with the three words that have given us Iranians so much joy and courage in the last few weeks: woman, life, freedom.”