

Don Cheadle’s Disney+ series Armor Wars is still months away from actually heading to the streamer (one prediction places the release date some time in 2023) but it’s starting to take shape. Yassir Lester—who currently stars with Cheadle in the Showtime series Black Monday—has just been added as the show’s head writer.

Advertisement

Cheadle will be reprising his role as James “Rhodey” Rhodes—a.k.a War Machine, and he’ll have the spotlight in a way he’s never had in previous Marvel films. Though no plot details or an official log line have been released, Cheadle’s confirmed that Tony’s death will definitely play a huge role in the new series. And back in December, Kevin Feige told us that the general overview is: Armor Wars will explore what happens when Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands.

During an appearance on BroBible’s Post-Credits podcast, Cheadle explained the technology will also be a pretty huge part of Rhodey’s character development. “Where we’ve been sort of progressing Rhodey—even in the last film where he’s now up again and he’s now walking again and he’s now mobile again,” he said. “As the technology continues to develop and we keep making innovations in the suit ... I imagine there’s gonna be another elevation and another way that we’re going to keep digging into that part of Rhodey.”

Armor Wars isn’t the only upcoming Disney+ show set to unpack the relationship between the aftermath of Tony’s death, technology, and the ways they all affect the post-Avengers: Endgame canon. Ironheart is set to receive her own series on the streamer as well—but not before making her debut in Black Panther 2. And for those of us who need to brush up on our Marvel comic lore, The A.V. Club writer Sam Barsanti has explained that Ironheart is “a teenage genius who built her own Iron Man-like armor and briefly served as the replacement Iron Man when Tony Stark died (he got better).” She also “had an AI replica of Tony Stark’s consciousness help her out for a while before the real guy came back.”