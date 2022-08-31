Every day we stray further from God’s light and closer to the “OMG! Glup Shitto is back!” meme. Now even Domhnall Gleeson is throwing his hat in the ring for a Star Wars spin-off, even though he played General Armitage Hux, who sucks and is dead.

That’s just one writer’s opinion, and maybe it’s being unfair to Gleeson, who played the role of a grating, mostly one-dimensional villain with frightening aplomb. The man’s a good actor, and doesn’t seem to be hurting for work, so why return to the Star Wars universe after his messy sequel trilogy arc?

We’re getting ahead of ourselves— he probably won’t return, but he is open to it. Asked by The Wrap if he’d ever reprise the role, he responded enthusiastically, “Of course I would! He was really interesting, and I think there’s a lot I could do more [with him].”

He is, however, realistic about his chances: “I don’t see them making the call. I’m not sure anybody’s clamoring for a Hux sequel or prequel. But yeah, of course. Those movies are amazing.”

Amazing is a subjective descriptor, as many a Star Wars fan will attest, but is it really the quality of the project that is luring our finest actors in front of Lucasfilm’s green screens? Oscar Isaac is another Star Wars alum who recently said he’d be “so open to it” if asked to come back as Poe Dameron, and he previously said he’d only return if he needed another house. Never underestimate the power of the Big Mouse’s wallet, Mr. Moon Knight.

And although Gleeson is probably correct that no one is clamoring for more Hux, we must also not underestimate the Glup Shitto principle that all characters, no matter how obscure or reviled, are now fair game in the Star Wars TV world. A character having died on the big screen is no longer an obstacle, so why not bring Ol’ Huxy back into the mix? Might as well let Gleeson in on that Disney+ action!