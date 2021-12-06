Drake, one of the few rappers to shave a cute little heart into his hairline, has taken yet another bold step in his continuously rising, often confusing career: He’s withdrawing his 2022 Grammy nominations. Per Variety, all two of his nominations are off the table, meaning that while he’s a Certified Lover Boy, he’ll never be a certified “Best Rap Album” nor a certified “Best Rap Performance”—at least not this year.

The rapper has yet to clarify the reason for his Grammy exit, but sources tell Variety that “his motivation was unclear.” He was nominated for Best Rap Album for Certified and Best Rap Performance for “Way 2 Sexy, ” featuring Future and Young Thug . But Drake or no Drake, the show must go on , so the categories will move forward with just four nominees.



While the decision to pull the record after ballots went out is unprecedented, Drake has butted heads with the Grammys in the past. In 2017, he declined to submit his album More Life for consideration. This guy really doesn’t want a Grammy (except, at least, for the one he won in 2019, the year his mic cut off at the ceremony for bad-mouthing the award ) .

During the Recording Academy’s very similar controversy with hi s Canadian brethren, The Weeknd, Drake called for the Grammys to be replaced with “something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.” He continued on Instagram:

I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after. It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just won’t change their ways. The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way. This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up overtime and pass on to the generations to come.”

Maybe he could send the Fake Drake in his stead.