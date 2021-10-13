Civil War comes to Amherst in the trailer for the third and final season of Apple TV+’s Dickinson. Across two seasons, fans have watched young Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) try to get some of that poetry out of her head and onto the page. While she’s met some success, a full-blown war is something she’s having a hard time contending with.



Here’s the synopsis:

Emily Dickinson’s most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.

Joining Steinfeld is the show’s returning ensemble that includes Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, and Jane Krakowski. There’s also a cavalcade of guest stars who play historical figures, including Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath. Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott, Will Pullen as Nobody, and Wiz Khalifa as Death will also return.



The second season was a hit here at The A.V. Club. Our TV Editor Danette Chavez gave the second season, which premiered earlier this year, a B+. She wrote:

Season two is an even more experimental outing for Dickinson, and a greater success. [Alena] Smith and her writers—including Sophie Zucker, Yael Green, and Ayo Edebiri (who pulls double duty as a scene-stealing Hattie)—have mastered the show’s freewheeling tone; there’s a real sense of complementariness between scenes of bourgeois musings at the salons hosted by proto-influencer Sue Dickinson (Ella Hunt) and the covert meetings among Black abolitionists just a hundred feet away. The humor is heightened, and magical realism features much more prominently. Indeed, Dickinson season two has more of everything: poetry, sex, longing, ambition, relevance, and spot-on performances. The world of Amherst also expands, and with it, the roster of memorable characters.

The first three episodes of Dickinson’s third and final season hit Apple TV+ on November 5.