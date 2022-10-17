Ezra Miller has plea ded not guilty to felony burglary charges this morning in Vermont, Deadline reports. The Flash actor, who uses they/them pronouns, faces a maximum of 26 years in prison and over $2,000 in fines if they’re found culpable.

Miller appeared remotely for a session in the criminal division of Vermont’s superior court early on Monday morning. The actor’s charges stem from an August incident in Stamford, Vermont, where Miller allegedly entered the residence of their neighbor, Isaac Winokur, while no homeowners were present. During the incident, Miller allegedly stole three bottles of liquor— gin, vodka, and rum— from Winokur.

During the Monday session, Miller was instructed to keep their distance from Winokur and another Vermont resident, Aiden Early, as conditions of Miller’s release. Miller agreed to five separate conditions, namely to not “have any contact with Isaac Winokur or Aiden Early, either by phone, in person, email, text, posting on social media” and to not “abuse or harass them as well.”

In response to the conditions, set forth by Superior Court Judge Kerry A. McDonald-Cady, Miller responded: “I do understand.” Per Deadline, Miller was in a “jovial and chipper” mood during the initial proceedings.

Miller’s burglary trial comes amidst a wave of troubling tales surrounding the actor’s behavior. An extensive September report from Vanity Fair detailed Miller’s descent into controversy, which has included disorderly conduct in Hawaii, a gun-laden farm in Vermont, and a choking incident in Iceland.

In August, Miller announced that t hey had begun “ongoing treatment” for “complex mental health issues” in the wake of the allegations, arrests and charges.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” Miller shared in a statement with Variety. “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”