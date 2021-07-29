Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, July 29. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top Picks

FBOY Island (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): In her pre-air review of the latest reality dating series to hit streaming, Danette Chavez says FBOY Island has its issues but is worth checking out, which is frankly shocking because fboys are usually not worth your time, girl!

FBOY Island is the creation of Elan Gale, who’s worked on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and Sam Dean, an executive producer for Love Is Blind and Married At First Sight. Their new dating show is less marriage-minded than some of their previous efforts, but the stakes are still high for the three beautiful women at the center: Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig. Having all dated men who require two phones to keep up with all of their “prospects,” they traveled to FBOY Island (really, somewhere in the Cayman Islands) to cavort with 24 strapping dudes, half of whom purport to be nice guys, and the other half who admit they’re fuckboys. (Now you know what the F stands for!)

Behind The Music (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.): The premiere of this revived music docuseries features Ricky Martin and LL Cool J. Keep an eye out for Alex McLevy’s coverage of the reboot.

Why Women Kill (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.): Allison Tolman won’t let anyone get away with murder—not even herself! At least that’s the sense we get from this exclusive clip from tonight’s season-two finale of the murderous series. Gwen Ihnat will recap.

Regular Coverage

Gossip Girl (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): A note on our coverage: LaToya Ferguson will recap “Fire Walks With Z,” then return for the midseason episode later this year.

American Horror Stories (FX on Hulu, 12:01 a.m.)

Wild Card

The Wine Show (Acorn/Sundance Now/AMC+): In her roundup of mancation shows, Danette Chavez bestowed the honor of “best bromance” on The Wine Show. James Purefoy and Dominic West are the new central duo for season three, but besties Matthew Goode and Matthew Rhys still make puns from afar.