Surprise, ho! Flo Milli has dropped her debut album, You Still Here, Ho? two days before its previously-announced July 22 release date. In the rappers own words, shared to her Twitter yesterday: “F*ck Friday.. might just drop my album @ midnight.” And so, it was written.

The debut album from the Mobile, Alabama rapper comes after the riotous success of her 2020 mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here? The album’s snappy, aggressive beats and short track runtimes tightly fit around the main event: Flo’s expressive, motormouthed verse. Flo morphs her vocals from syrupy sweet to nasty in a way only an artist raised on Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar can; but her bratty, intoxicating confidence is all her own.

Flo’s latest offering is her longest project to date, boasting 17 tracks and guest verses from Rico Nasty and Babyface Ray. Most prominently featured, however, is the voice of Flo’s idol Tiffany “New York” Pollard (whose star turns on Flavor Of Love and I Love New York have since been immortalized as internet reaction GIFs). Pollard’s voice bookends the album: she is featured on the opening track, “Intro HBIC (Tiffany Pollard Speaks),” and final one, “Outro (I Love New York).” Flo, whose penchant for reality TV drama colors many of her artistic choices, previously teased the album by releasing music videos for the tracks “Ice Baby” and “PBC” recreating classic moments from Flavor of Love and America’s Next Top Model, respectively. This writer has never stanned for a girl like this in her life!

Flo Milli - Conceited (Official Video)

In support of the album, Flo will also soon embark on three summer tour dates, beginning with a July 22 show at Neumos in Seattle. After trip down South to perform at Rolling Loud Miami on July 24, Flo will close out the brief series with an August 7 date at Philadelphia’s Brooklyn Bowl.