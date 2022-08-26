We here at The A.V. Club can tell by the overwhelming response to previous posts that people are really chomping at the bit for more VMAs content. And who wouldn’t be excited for an award show that will reportedly feature a Johnny Depp cameo as the Moonman and a hip-hop salute to the ugly monkey NFTs? Pop culture is at its peak, and MTV has never been more relevant!

Sorry, sorry, this writer has just unplugged from a metaverse where any of this was remotely exciting. Nevertheless, the show must go on (or, if not must, it will go on, whether we like it or not). As such, there’s a new missive about the VMAs, and maybe this announcement will be what gets you to tune in. You’re always glued to the television at the promise of seeing Dixie D’Amelio, right?

The TikToker-cum-pop star-cum-sister of Charli is one of the presenters for music’s most okay night, on a list that also includes Cheech & Chong, because clearly even MTV doesn’t know who their audience is anymore. Additional presenters include Ashley Graham, Avril Lavigne, Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Billy Eichner, Chlöe Bailey, DJ Khaled, Dove Cameron, Joel Madden, Latto, Lili Reinhart and Offset. At this point, they’re just throwing anything at the wall and seeing what sticks.

MTV also announced Conan Gray, Flo Milli, JID and Lauren Spencer Smith as performers on the prestigious “Extended Play Stage Presented by Doritos®.” The mainstage performers include Anitta, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Blackpink, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmallow and Khalid, Nicki Minaj, Panic! At The Disco, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the aforementioned crypto-sponsored performance from Snoop Dogg and Eminem.

Minaj, Harlow, and LL Cool J are set to host the proceedings, which take place this Sunday, August 28. To get the audience hyped about the show, MTV has released some animated versions of performances from years where you may have actually cared about the VMAs. Perhaps we’ll plug back into the mainframe and you can wake us up if anything cool happens.