Familiar faces from two of the small screen’s most esteemed dramas will soon unite for a drama of their own. Francesca Reale of Stranger Things and Dagmara Dominczyk of Succession are set to star in a new horror drama, Surgat, from New York-based writing and directing duo Michael Borowiec and Sam Marine Borowiec.

Per Variety, the film follows Heather, a young expecting mother who goes head to head with a demonic spirit tormenting her home and attempting to possess her family members and indoctrinate them against her and her baby one at a time. The titular demon Surgat doesn’t attack by possessing his direct target, the Borowiecs explain; instead, he manipulates loved ones and sows chaos until his victims’ most personal, animalistic instincts are unleashed.

“Equal parts supernatural horror and psychological drama—Hereditary meets Rosemary’s Baby—Surgat explores the complex relationships of a family struggling with grief, poverty, addiction and denial, and what happens when secrets that have long been buried start to surface,” the co-writer-directors share.

Reale is known for her performance as another Heather; the lifeguard who works alongside Billy at the pool in Stranger Things’ third season (before she goes missing). Dominczyk, on the other hand, is most recognizable for her performance as the stalwart Karolina on Succession, which recently began principal production on a fourth season after bringing home a bevy of expected Emmy nominations. Dominczyk also starred alongside Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s acclaimed 2021 film The Lost Daughter.

Sean Lyness and Josh Ruben have signed on to produce the film, which is still at the financing stage. Surgat will see its first public presentation at the Frontières Market Official Selection Pitch Session on Thursday, July 21.