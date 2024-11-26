From Ground Zero trailer highlights "resilience of the human spirit" in Palestine From Ground Zero is Palestine's entry for Best International Film at the Oscars.

From Ground Zero—a collection of 22 on-the-ground stories from Palestinian filmmakers living through horrific violence in Gaza—will surely be one of the most vital films of the year. The feature, which tells its stories through a variety of mediums, will serve as Palestine’s official entry for Best International Film at the Academy Awards.

The trailer is both incredibly powerful and deeply harrowing. It features images of Palestinians scooping flour mixed with sand off the ground to eat, parents writing their children’s names on their limbs in case their bodies need to be identified, and people discovering the worst while combing for lost friends in the rubble. “We want to laugh, rejoice, sing, and express our emotions,” one interviewee says (via translated subtitles). “Yes, there are bombings and destruction… But that only increases our challenge to overcome.”

The film’s official synopsis reads as follows: “From Ground Zero, is a collection of revealing stories from 22 Palestinian filmmakers living through war, who capture their lives in Gaza following the attacks on October 7, 2023. Through a blend of animation, documentary, and fiction, they create a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit. This film serves as a remarkable reflection of how art can thrive even in the darkest times, showcasing the enduring spirit and creativity that emerge amid ongoing devastation.”

“My goal was to amplify the voices of 22 Gazan filmmakers, and I was fortunate to bring this vision to fruition,” the film’s director, Rashid Masharawi, said in a statement, via Deadline. “It is an honor to bring these breathtaking films to a broader audience. From Ground Zero is more than a movie, it’s a miracle,” added Munir Atalla, Head of Acquisitions and Production for Watermelon Pictures, which will be handling U.S. distribution.

From Ground Zero originally premiered at TIFF. The film comes to U.S. theaters January 3.