Viserion’s icy death (Season 7, Episode 6: “Beyond The Wall”)

Game of Thrones 7x06 - Daenerys Saves Jon | Viserion Dies

Any of the game-changing twists in season seven’s “Beyond the Wall” could qualify as Game Of Thrones’ most outrageous Targaryen-adjacent moment. The logic-defying logistics of Daenerys taking her dragons north of The Wall in just one episode were not enough to distract from the sheer awesomeness of seeing them there, fire amid snow, rescuing Jon and his allies from the White Walkers. Then came the Night King, oh-so-calmly revealing his Olympic-level javelin skills, landing an ice spear directly in poor Viserion’s neck.

It’s a total gut-punch moment, made all the more impactful by gangbusters special effects and the look of blank shock on Emilia Clarke’s face as the bloodied dragon crashes and sinks under the ice. But then! As if that all weren’t enough, the Night King turns his zombification trick onto the dead Viserion, whose icy-colored eye opens in just about the series’ best cliffhanger ever. [Jack Smart]