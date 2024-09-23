Enjoy an intergalactic voyage with an exclusive preview of audio drama Generation Crossing From the makers of Archive 81 and The Deep Vault comes a unique voyage through the stars

Podcasts are so last century. Generation Crossing, the new sci-fi audio drama from the makers of Archive 81 and The Deep Vault, is an album. From Marc Sollinger (The Moth) and Dan Powell (The New York Times), the creators of Archive 81, Generation Crossing is a new immersive concept album that takes listeners on an audio adventure to the farthest reaches of space. Building on the techniques from Archive 81 and The Deep Vault, Sollinger and Powell’s latest adventure puts listeners on an 800-year journey to a distant planet and inside the micro-society that forms along the way. More musical than Archive 81, Generation Crossing promises an atmospheric intergalactic voyage best enjoyed while lying in bed.

“Generation Crossing is definitely different than Archive 81 and The Deep Vault – after all, it’s an album rather than a podcast, and it’s certainly more vibe-y and mood-focused than our previous work. (We’re hoping people listen to this while lying on their bed, staring at the ceiling, imagining the spaceship’s journey through the void). But on the other hand, all the stuff we make is about trying new things and stretching the bounds of what the audio medium can do,” said Marc Sollinger. “Generation Crossing is a chance to take the lessons we learned from making Archive 81 and experiment. One of the things people love most about Archive 81 is Dan’s music, and Generation Crossing is even more centered and focused on that. Another thing people love about Archive 81 is the worldbuilding and multiple characters, Generation Crossing is about an entire society stuck on a small spaceship. So, in a sense, Generation Crossing is the natural extension of what we’ve been doing since we’ve started.”

Generation Crossing debuts on November 12 on all platforms. Check out the first two tracks off the album below.