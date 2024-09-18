Ginger Root tackles The Zombies for our latest A.V. Undercover
California's psych-city-pop master pays tribute to the first concert he ever saw.
A.V. Undercover is back for its ninth season after a long, long hiatus. Without our cozy recording room back in the old Chicago headquarters—which our friends at The Onion are putting to their own good use—we’re recording across the country over the next couple of months. We’ll be connecting with some of our favorite artists in Atlanta, L.A. and New York soon, but the latest episode was shot at Wild Coyote Recordings in Gettenberg, NJ, and we’ll have to come back here for more.
The vibe was perfect for Ginger Root, the project of California indie musician Cameron Lew, who was in New York with his touring bandmates Matt Carney and Dylan Hovis ahead of an impressive string of dates supporting the brand new album SHINBANGUMI. Lew selected The Zombies’ “This Will Be Our Year” off the season-nine list selected by A.V. Club readers in honor of the first concert he ever attended. The song gave the psychedelic city pop keyboardist the chance to channel his inner Rod Argent, which he does beautifully here, singing through an old analog phone receiver.
Watch Ginger Root cover “This Will Be Our Year” by The Zombies:
And catch Ginger Root on their North American and European tour this fall:
09/24 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
09/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
09/27 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Fox Oakland
09/30 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
10/01 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
10/02 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/05 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
10/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy
10/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
10/13 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
10/15 – Boston, MA @ Royale
10/17 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/20 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/21 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall
10/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory
10/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
11/01 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
11/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium
11/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
11/23 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44
11/25 – Cologne, DE @ Yard Club
11/26 – Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise
11/27 – Amsterdam, NE @ Tolhuistuin
11/29 – Leeds, EN @ Brudenell Social Club
11/30 – Portobello, Dublin 2, IR @ Whelans
12/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
12/02 – Manchester, EN @ YES
12/03 – London, EN @ Koko