With the Oscars happening last weekend, award season is finally winding down—but it’s not finished just yet. It’s time for the 64th annual Grammys awards.



The biggest night in music is happening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for the second year in a row. This time around, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R, Lil Nas X, and Kanye West will all be competing for Album Of The Year

However, before the performances kick off and the awards are handed out, we’re focused on the red carpet. The A.V. Club has compiled a list of some of the best looks of the evening (and we’ll keep updating as more stars arrive).

