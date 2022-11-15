There’s a first time for everything! With every new Grammys cycle comes a new Best New Artist category, predictably filled with artists whose newness varies from “debut album came out in April” to “co-wrote Rihanna’s ‘California King Bed.” Despite this, the Academy managed to assemble a diverse list of artists spanning genre and mainstream appeal (although this writer won’t forget the Academy’s Doechii, Ethel Cain, and Black Country, New Road erasure.)

You may know some of these names, and you might not know any— that’s why we’re here! Presenting: The A.V. Club’s who’s-who of the emerging artists competing in the Best New Artist category in 2023.