For years now, comedian and actor Hannibal Buress has dabbled in the rap game. (His 2013 track “Gibberish Rap” even got a shoutout during Buress’ Hot Ones interview.) He often tweets about his new singles, like “Cheers,” a track he’s been touting for a few weeks now. The official release of that has been delayed, however, because, according to Buress, his self-promoting record label (which only barely exists) “temporarily shelved” it “in favor of another song that I’m obligated to put up.” That song, Tom Holland and Marvel fans will be thrilled to find out, is “Coach Wilson,” Buress’ tribute to his Spider-Man: Homecoming character that, it now seems, will definitely appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Recorded with producer Fluxpavilion, the one minute “Coach Wilson” finds Buress rapping about playing a gym teacher for “two scenes, maybe three / we’ll see what they keep.” (He continues, “I don’t know. I haven’t seen the cut.”) He also dishes about shooting in Atlanta, which he says was “too clean / COVID protocols.” He keeps it short but sweet, which is good because, as he says “you know Marvel / Very secretuv.” [sic] It’s definitely an earworm, so feel free to spin it daily between now and December 17, when No Way Home comes out. That way, when Coach Wilson pops on-screen, you’ll be prepared with your own little soundtrack.

In semi-related Spider-Man news, a fan-made remake of the No Way Home trailer is going viral on YouTube. User 100Bombs Studios created the trailer, which uses footage from the ‘90s cartoon version of Spider-Man coupled with audio from the new No Way Home trailer to put the story together. It’s definitely a burlier and less diverse version of the Spider-Man story than we’ve seen in recent years, but it’s kind of cute all the same, especially for fans of the animated series.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters December 17, 2021. You can check out the new trailer right here.