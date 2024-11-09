Tetchy HBO reminds you Euphoria still isn't dead: "Nothing has changed" "Euphoria is going in to production in 2025," HBO said in a statement, working overtime to smack down rumors of the show's demise.

Given how many canceled TV shows we’ve written about over the years, it’s genuinely strange to write about one where its network has to keep reassuring audiences a series hasn’t been shitcanned. But such is the odd fate of HBO and Euphoria, with the Warner Bros. Discovery network having once again issued statements this weekend addressing rumors that the series’ third season is never going to happen.

There are, of course, reasons for this: Euphoria‘s attempt at a third run has been borderline cursed, with the deaths of two high-profile people associated with the show (including actor Angus Cloud), and allegations that star Zendaya and creator Sam Levinson aren’t happy with each other over Levinson’s decision to go make The Idol with The Weeknd during the gap between seasons. Plot-wise, the show is at a typically fraught point for high school dramas, as the majority of its characters age out of the show’s original setting. That’s to say nothing of the good kinds of trouble its cast has hit: Few TV series in recent memories have launched more careers than this one, and the increasingly busy schedules of Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and more members of its cast can only make actually filming a TV show that much harder to do.

Nevertheless: HBO issued a statement today to The Independent that was blunt in its stance on the series: “Euphoria is going in to production in 2025. Nothing has changed.” Of course, there’s still no word on what that third season might look like—or, more critically, whether Levinson, his star, and the network have picked what it might end up looking like—but HBO is, for now, keeping up a strong front. It’s coming, they assure us, no matter how many Christopher Nolan movies or Wuthering Heights adaptations its cast racks up in the meantime.