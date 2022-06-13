The Insecure-shaped hole in HBO Max’s programming is no more: Rap Sh!t, Issa Rae’s follow-up to her Emmy-nominated breakout series, officially has its first teaser. Executive produced by Rae, the series follows two women trying to navigate a burgeoning hip-hop career, their friendship, and everything in-between.

On Insecure, protagonist Issa processes her life through irreverent, motor-mouthed raps. But where Issa never let her verses go beyond the bathroom mirror (well, except for that one time...) Rap Sh!t’s protagonists Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) are ready to see their rhymes turn into something much bigger.



Best friends in high school and estranged since then, the Miami-based duo set out to build a hip-hop career together after a boozy night trading rhymes leads Mia to propose an idea to Shawna: “We should start a rap group.”



Just as Insecure made Los Angeles a central character, the sun-soaked stickiness of Miami feels imperative to Shawna and Mia’s story arc. Whether it’s 405 cruises, cash-heavy clubbing nights, rooftop open-mics or jet-ski expeditions, the Florida metropolis is the perfect backdrop for Shawna and Mia’s adventures, and Rae’s signature goofy, authentic dialogue. (Rae wrote the series’ pilot, and co-wrote the season finale with showrunner Syreeta Singleton, who also serves as an executive producer.)

“We got the opportunity to have a good time, and win?” Mia tells Shawna over drinks as they discuss the possibilities of their music. “We in the middle of a bad bitch renaissance.”

Although Shawna and Mia’s warm, natural chemistry shines thanks to Osman and KaMillion’s performances, the trailer also hints there’s turbulence ahead for the duo.

“Y’all got something special, but y’all need to recognize who’s for you and who’s not,” the “Duke of Miami” tells Shawna and Mia in one scene.

Yung Miami and JT of the hip-hop duo City Girls also receive executive production credits on the series, with Rae’s audio content company Raedio handling music supervision. Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler round out the cast.

Rap Sh!t will air a two-episode premiere on HBO Max on July 21, with following episodes airing weekly.