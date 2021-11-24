

The 2021 Gotham Awards are next week which means awards season is officially nigh. This year’s ceremony will take place on Monday, November 29 in New York City—which means you can tune in after you’ve spent your weekend filling up on turkey and arguing about football with your extended family .



Though the Gotham Awards aren’t always a r eliable indicator of Oscars wins, sometimes the films that win big at the Gothams also win big with the Academy. For example , A.V. Club favorite Nomandland took home the Gotham Award for Best Feature and it also won Best Picture at both the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

This year, Spencer’s Kristen Stewart and Cyrano’s Peter Dinklage will receive the Gotham Awards Performer Tributes, but they aren’t the only ones receiving tributes that evening. The Power Of The Dog director Jane Campion will get the Director Tribute, the cast of The Harder They Fall will get the Ensemble Tribute, Kathleen Collins will get the Icon Tribute, and Eamonn Bowles will get the Industry Tribute.



The Gotham Awards will also give The Actors Fund its Impact Salute, giving recognition to the way the Fund provided support to the acting and performing arts community during the height of the pandemic.



This is also the first year that the Gothams has gender-neutral categories. The previously split, gendered categories are now combined simply under “performer.”

The A.V. Club will be on the red carpet and in the building for the evening’s ceremony, but if you’d like to watch along from the comfort of your own home , you can stream it over on Facebook. The Gotham Awards are slated to begin at 7PM CT/8PM EST.



And just in case you needed a fresher, here’ s the full list of nominees for this year’s Gotham Awards :



Best Feature

The Green Knight (A24)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Passing (Netflix)

Pig (NEON)

Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)



Best Documentary Feature

Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)

Faya Dayi (Janus Films)

Flee (NEON)

President (Greenwich Entertainment)

Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu)



Best International Feature

Azor (MUBI)

Drive My Car (Sideshow and Janus Films)

The Souvenir Part II (A24)

Titane (NEON)

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? (MUBI)

The Worst Person in the World (NEON)



Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Edson Oda for Nine Days (Sony Pictures Classics)

Rebecca Hall for Passing (Netflix)

Emma Seligman for Shiva Baby (Utopia Distribution)

Shatara Michelle Ford for Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)



Best Screenplay

The Card Counter, Paul Schrader (Focus Features)

El Planeta, Amalia Ulman (Utopia Distribution)

The Green Knight, David Lowery (A24)

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal (Netflix)

Passing, Rebecca Hall (Netflix)

Red Rocket, Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch (A24)



Outstanding Lead Performance

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Frankie Faison in The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (Gravitas Ventures)

Michael Greyeyes in Wild Indian (Vertical Entertainment)

Brittany S. Hall in Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)

Oscar Isaac in The Card Counter (Focus Features)

Taylour Paige in Zola (A24)

Joaquin Phoenix in C’mon C’mon (A24)

Simon Rex in Red Rocket (A24)

Lili Taylor in Paper Spiders (Entertainment Squad)

Tessa Thompson in Passing (Netflix)



Outstanding Supporting Performance

Reed Birney in Mass (Bleecker Street)

Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Colman Domingo in Zola (A24)

Gaby Hoffmann in C’mon C’mon (A24)

Troy Kotsur in CODA (Apple)

Marlee Matlin in CODA (Apple)

Ruth Negga in Passing (Netflix)



Breakthrough Performer

Emilia Jones in CODA (Apple)

Natalie Morales in Language Lessons (Shout! Studios)

Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby (Utopia Distribution)

Suzanna Son in Red Rocket (A24)

Amalia Ulman in El Planeta (Utopia Distribution)



Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Squid Game (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

The White Lotus (HBO Max/HBO)



Breakthrough Series — Short Format (under 40 minutes)

Blindspotting (STARZ)

Hacks (HBO Max/HBO)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Run the World (STARZ)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

City So Real, (National Geographic)

Exterminate All the Brutes (HBO/HBO Max)

How to With John Wilson (HBO/HBO Max)

Philly D.A. (Topic, Independent Lens, PBS)

Pride (FX)

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus (HBO Max/HBO)

Michael Greyeyes in Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Ethan Hawke in The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Devery Jacobs in Reservation Dogs (FX)

Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game (Netflix)

Thuso Mbedu in The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Jean Smart in Hacks (HBO Max/HBO)

Omar Sy in Lupin (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Anjana Vasan in We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)