Neon has been hyping up Pablo Larraí n’s Spencer for a while now, predicating its promotional campaign on a fairly simple premise: You want to see Kristen Stewart play Princess Diana, don’t you?

And lo, but the people did, having already gotten at least one glimpse already of Stewart—walking, as she often has in recent years, the fine line behind Gary Oldman-style Total Transformation and, y’know, acting—embodying Diana for Larraín’s film, a fictionalized account of one of her final holidays with the royal family. Now, Neon has released an official teaser poster for the film, assuring all involved that, indeed: Kristen Stewart can recreate the appearance of the back of Diana Spencer’s head when called to perform said royal duty.

But we kid Spencer, which did show quite a bit more of Stewart’s performance today, albeit only for those in actual attendance at CinemaCon . (Amazingly, said footage has not yet leaked on the internet; Spidey apparently has nothing on the People’s Princess.) Per Entertainment Weekly, the footage in question showed a charged scene between Stewart’s Diana and Jack Farthing’s Prince Charles, arguing about the raising of their children, the way Diana leaves the curtains open, and pretty much everything else about their rapidly dissolving married lives. Among other things, it’s the first time the general public (or, at least, the generally-at-CinemaCon public) have gotten a chance to hear Stewart’s take on Diana’s voice, which apparently passed muster before the assembled critics.

Spencer is set to arrive in theaters on November 5. The film co-stars Olga Hellsing and Thomas Douglas; it also features a performance from Amy Manson as Anne Boleyn, who had her own marriage to the British royal family ended with a beheading in 1536, so presumably this isn’t going to be a strictly stolid and straightforward depiction of history from the Jackie director.