The premiere of Rick And Morty’s sixth season is approaching surprisingly quickly, with new episodes beginning on Adult Swim on September 4, and now we have an action-packed, Black Sabbath-backed, and movie reference-filled trailer to make that wait even easier. This trailer checks off basically all of the Rick And Morty hits, with the TKTK arcade game, Space Beth, and Rick ditching a whole universe as an escape plan. Also Jerry gets used as a human shield (but Rick is open about it, so that’s…. good?), everybody’s whipping out hidden weapons, and Summer (begrudgingly) puts together what seems like a pretty faithful recreation of Die Hard—despite having never seen it and being unhappy with Rick’s insistence that she “do a Die Hard.”

Rick and Morty | Season 6 Official Trailer | adult swim

Series co-creator Justin Roiland said at San Diego Comic-Con that season 6 will be “fucking amazing” and a “fucking quality season,” after he had some misgivings about season 5 due to the death of line producer J. Michael Mendel. Also, whatever “Wormageddon” is, it’s still over a week away, since this new trailer isn’t that. We don’t know what that is, but since “a new trailer” seemed like an obvious thing, we’re even more in the dark about it than we were when it was first teased a few days ago. Maybe it’s some kind of worm-based armageddon? It’s definitely some kind of deep-Rick And Morty canon tie-in, but again, that could be anything.

We’ll know more about that in approximately seven days, and we’ll know more about season 6 when it premieres on Adult Swim on September 4. (Unless it happens earlier, which they’ve done before, and unless this “Wormageddon” wipes out all life in the Rick And Morty multiverse and the new season gets canceled.)