Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere teaser promises incendiary domestic drama

Gwen Ihnat
Based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling novel, the upcoming Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere focuses on the contrast between two mothers in the planned community of Shaker Heights, Ohio: Reese Witherspoon’s high-strung supermom of four Elena, and Kerry Washington’s Mia, an artistic and unconventional single mother who shakes up Elena’s staid homelife. The minute-and-a-half teaser released today focuses on the conflicts between the two, due to marked differences in personality (Mia is having none of Elena’s presumably well-meaning condescension) that help expose the chasm between image and reality. Elena’s life is picture-perfect on the surface, but her encounters with Mia cause her to take a closer look at the reality of her family—leading to the titular fires, both literal and actual.

Both Withersoon and Washington are executive-producing, and original author Ng is writing a number of episodes. The supporting cast includes Joshua Jackson as Bill, Elena’s husband, Rosemarie DeWitt as a new mom neighbor, and an impressive cast of young actors as the various offspring, including Lexi Underwood, Gavin Lewis, and Jade Pettyjohn. Little Fires Everywhere debuts on March 18.

