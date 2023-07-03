Indiana Jones being a bit problematic is basically tradition. The ’80s installments of the franchise, though beloved, really toed the line of offensive cultural portrayals. The difference between throwback Indy and the newest and final film, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, is that this new one had someone on board who said, “Hey, maybe we shouldn’t do that vaguely problematic thing?” And that person was star Shaunette Renée Wilson.

Wilson didn’t disclose what exactly the problematic element of the Dial Of Destiny script was. However, speaking with Variety, she said, “Well, I don’t want to spoil too much, but my character had a particular way of exiting the film. And initially I found it to be a little too offensive and a bit problematic, and I was like, ‘We probably don’t need to say these words or have it done this way, and this is something I’m uncomfortable with.’”



James Mangold, who directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay, “was like, ‘You know what, you’re completely right, I hear you. That’s something I flagged as well.’ And we were able to work on that,” Wilson revealed. She added that “the brilliance and wonder” of the filmmaker “is his ability to collaborate.” His response to her notes was “a wonderful part of this process—to actually be able to feel like you are integral and you have a point of view when it comes to what’s being written.”



Wilson has nothing but good things to say about working with Mangold, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and star Harrison Ford. And by the way, his recent viral rallying cry is not limited to Marvel movies: “The phrase I just remembered him using, when I heard for the first time, I thought, ‘This is amazing.’ He’s like, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of shit,’” Wilson told Us Weekly. “Just so, so fantastic and just screaming, ‘Actors ready!’ It was really great. He is a lover of what we do. He’s an actor first.”

