Apparently, Jamie Foxx only had a 5% chance of survival The near-death experience did not help Foxx with Golden Globe voters.

Jamie Foxx is a “five-percenter,” and by that, we mean he only had a 5% chance of surviving his health scare last year. Appearing at tonight’s Golden Globes, Foxx told Variety that one of his nurses called him a “five-percenter” because “less than 5% of people that have what you have walk out of here” with the severity of stroke that he had.

In April 2023, Foxx was hospitalized with a stroke and brain bleeding. Thankfully, the right nurse was on duty. Foxx says this nurse told him, “When I saw it was you, I rolled my sleeves up.” Though he thanked her, Foxx shouldn’t get a big head about it because he’s “not special.”

“‘I roll my sleeves up for everybody that comes in here,'” she told Foxx. “And so when it hits like that and all of the red carpet and the tuxes and this, come on, man. And she said, ‘All of this will get you to that, but right now you’re a patient, and I got to get you right.'”

Foxx’s hospitalization became the subject of his latest Netflix stand-up special, What Happened Was…. While nominated for a Golden Globe, the HFPA offered no sympathy to Foxx and awarded the statue to Ali Wong for Single Lady. No matter. As Foxx put it, “None of this matters.”