Two famous actors are getting together for a thing we know very little about, which means we all get to experience the excitement of seeing their names and faces next to each other—even if we get very little else out of it. The two famous actors are Jason Bateman and Jude Law, and Deadline says they’re going to executive produce and star in a new limited series for Netflix called Black Rabbit. Bateman will also direct, and the series will be written by Kate Susman and King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin.

Other than that, we know it’s “based on an original idea” and that “the premise is being kept under wraps,” so… that’s all we’ve got. It’s probably not a dark retelling of Alice In Wonderland where she follows a black rabbit instead of a white rabbit, and it’s probably not a spooky anthology about the ways that modern rabbit technology can go wrong (Black Rabbit instead of Black Mirror, you see), but those are the only two ideas we’ve got. It’ll probably be some kind of crime drama that isn’t about rabbits at all, seeing as how Bateman is coming off of his Netflix hit Ozark and it seems wise to try and find a new thing like that. Then again, Jude Law tends to favor genre stuff, be it period dramas or Fantastic Beasts movies or whatever genre The Young Pope was (or is?) .

So let’s say Black Rabbit lies somewhere on the spectrum between an Ozark-style crime drama and a Harry Potter spin-off. That should cover most of the bases. One of Bateman’s next projects is directing the Netflix thriller Dark Wire, and one of Law’s next projects is appearing in Jon Watts’ Star Wars series Skeleton Crew.