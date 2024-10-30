Jennifer Lopez joins a classic underdog sports story Unstoppable trailer The sports drama, based on the "inspiring true story" of Anthony Robles, premieres in theaters December 6.

Like a heat seeking missile, Jennifer Lopez is back in relentless pursuit of an Oscar nomination. (That’s what you get for snubbing Hustlers, Academy!) This time, she’s part of the time honored tradition of “selfless mom of an extraordinary child supporting role.” But she’s not the only heavy hitter in the Unstoppable trailer, which also features Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle, Michael Peña, and Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome. The film, which premieres in select theaters on December 6 and streams on Prime Video starting January 16, is a classic sports drama about an underdog who overcomes incredible challenges to become a champion.

Based on the real-life Anthony Robles‘ book Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion (co-authored with Austin Murphy), the movie follows Jerome as Robles, “who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams,” per a Prime Video synopsis. “With the unwavering love and support of his devoted mother Judy (Lopez) and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony fights through adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team. But it will demand everything he has, physically and mentally, to achieve his ultimate quest to become an NCAA Champion.”

The Unstoppable trailer shows how pretty much nobody but Anthony and Judy believe in him, no matter how many times he proves himself. But the doubt he faces at home and at school doesn’t stop Anthony from striving for what he knows he can accomplish, even leading him to turn down a scholarship to Drexel University just for the chance to walk on to the Arizona State team. “When people look at me the first thing they see is what’s missing,” he says. “If I win, having one leg won’t be the most important thing about me.”

Unstoppable is the directorial debut of William Goldenberg, the Oscar-winning editor of Argo. It’s produced by Lopez’s ex-husband Ben Affleck and Matt Damon through their Artists Equity banned. Eric Champnella, Alex Harris, and John Hindman pen the script.