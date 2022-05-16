Margot Robbie is still set to sail the seven seas, according to Pirates Of The Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Robbie’s Pirates project (another collaboration with Birds Of Prey scribe Christina Hodson) was first announced back in 2020, but there’s been few updates since then.

In an interview with The Sunday Times (per Variety) Bruckheimer, who produced the five previous Pirates installments, confirmed that the script is in the works… though not much else. He told the outlet: “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without.”

The “ one with her” is reportedly a brand-new “wholly original” tale “inspired by the long-running attraction at Disneyland,” per The Hollywood Reporter, and not a spin off of the original franchise. “The one without” Robbie was also described by THR as a “reboot,” rather than a continuation. Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Pirates veteran Ted Elliot have signed on to develop the latter film.

Advertisement

It appears neither film will feature the series’ most famous (or infamous) character, Jack Sparrow. Asked whether controversial star Johnny Depp might ever return, Bruckheimer said: “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”

Also yet to be decided is the outcome of Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor claimed in his suit that Heard’s op-ed about domestic abuse (which did not name Depp, but alluded to their relationship) cost him opportunities, including with the Pirates franchise. According to Variety, he testified that Disney dropped him from a potential sixth film days after the op-ed was published.

But while Bruckheimer seemingly left the door open for Jack Sparrow to return, Depp stated in a court of law that he would never revive the character. During cross examination, he affirmed that there was “nothing on this earth would get [him] to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film,” per Variety. Pirates fans will just have to settle for Margot Robbie, which sounds like a pretty good deal, in all honesty.