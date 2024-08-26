Jimi Hendrix goes from guitar hero to sci-fi hero in the graphic novel Purple Haze The late rock icon's sister Janie Hendrix tells The A.V. Club: "He would have loved it!"

Jimi Hendrix was many things—a talented musician, an experimental artist, a style icon, an activist, a philosopher. But those who knew him well saw another side of him. Hendrix, who died in 1970 at the age of 27, had a fascination with science fiction and all things space. So when the Hendrix estate started working with Titan Comics on a biographical graphic novel, the idea of turning it into an intergalactic adventure seemed like a natural fit for the legendary rock star. The final product of that collaboration is Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze, the first fully sanctioned full-length comic inspired by Hendrix’s music and featuring Hendrix himself as an space-hopping sci-fi hero.

The book, written by Mellow Brown (Blade Runner Origins) and DJ Ben Ha Meen and illustrated by Tom Mandrake (The Spectre, Superman And Batman Vs. Vampires And Werewolves), drops Hendrix into the 21st century, headlining a tour across the universe while an intergalactic war rages on. Unfulfilled by his fame and wealth, and longing to make a difference, he sets out to help free the enslaved citizens of a remote planet. That mission puts him in direct conflict with the tyrannical forces hellbent on silencing music everywhere. It’s a psychedelic space adventure filled with strange aliens, exotic destinations, futuristic technology, and, of course, Hendrix’s iconic music.

In an interview with The A.V. Club, Hendrix’s sister Janie, who consulted on the project, said that once she heard the concept for the graphic novel she was immediately on board with it. “Jimi had a huge interest in space, and his music was representative of that,” Hendrix says. “So Jimi as an intergalactic superhero with his guitar and his music as part of what gives him power was an automatic yes. And the tasteful and creative way in which Jimi is portrayed made us quite happy.”

Hendrix was in the loop from the book’s conception, as the creative team shared their thoughts on the direction of the story, characters, and design elements. “It was exciting to see this amazing idea take form,” she says. “I was sent sketches, scripting, and the backstory on each character. It was like watching a baby being born. Simply beautiful.”

Co-authors Brown and Ha Meen also spoke with The A.V. Club about being tapped by the Hendrix estate and Titan Comics to work on this unconventional biography of the late guitarist. The only parameter they were given was that it should be set in a sci-fi or fantasy world. Everything else was left up to them. “Many people don’t know that Jimi was a bit of a sci-fi nerd.” Brown says. “Which is awesome. He constantly was deep into pulp science-fiction novels, and he even painted really abstract art at that time. We felt that telling his story in an outlet he’d really enjoy was the best way to celebrate all sides of him.”

The story they came up with finds Hendrix at a later point in his music career. In the opening scene he’s performing in front of a massive audience of fans urging him to “Do the thing!” He gives in to their demands and sets his guitar on fire before walking off stage, but it’s clear his heart isn’t in it anymore. “Our goal was to complicate the image people have of Jimi by showing how he felt about it,” Brown says. “He may be this intergalactic superstar that people loved within these huge, futuristic space colonies. But when he returns to the ‘lower,’ destitute planets he’s just Hendrix. And that status goes away. And he has a bit of a disconnect with a place he thought was home. But, those two cultures are polar opposite. His achievements mean nothing to them. And he needs to explore why that is and where he belongs in that discussion.”

Although the character of Jimi Hendrix in Purple Haze is a fictionalization, Brown and Ha Meen didn’t stray far from the real Hendrix and built the story around a specific turning point in his life. “While this isn’t a traditional autobiography, it draws on Jimi’s real life and journey, especially the portion of his recording career when he formed The Band Of Gypsys,” Ha Meen says, acknowledging that the outdated term is now considered an offensive slur to the Romani people. “As a musician and DJ, I was particularly interested in this era, as this album has been cited as a major inspiration to artists as far ranging from George Clinton to D’Angelo. It is also one of the albums that straddles different genres, going from traditional rock to proto funk to rhythm and blues. Which is also one of the major themes of our book, the constant presence and power of African-American music.”

According to Janie Hendrix, the socially conscious aspects of her brother’s persona were just as important in telling his story as his music. In fact, she asserts that the two are intrinsically linked. “Anyone who listened to many of Jimi’s lyrics and knew his philosophy is well aware that he believed in freedom and peace,” she says. “He had a deep desire to see a world without violence. He also believed in love and humanity. Take those ideas and feelings and transpose them into a story on another planet where there is oppression and a need for a hero and it easily becomes the story of an individual who wants to fight injustice and save the day. That freedom fighter is Jimi.”

So how accurately does Purple Haze capture the essence of the real Jimi Hendrix? Pretty accurately, she says. “The developers looked at photos of Jimi at the various stages of his career. They listened to his music and dissected his lyrics. They looked at Jimi’s art from every angle and they communicated with me. … It’s colorful, beautifully drawn, bold, and is an excellent representation of Jimi’s musical energy. Of course, there is no way to convey all of Jimi in any sense. That’s just not possible. Yet, this novel brings Jimi to life in an amazing way. The facial expressions captured in the art, the mood and emotion of Jimi’s music can be felt and even heard as you view each page and read each caption. You can almost hear what you are seeing.”

Fans of Hendrix’s music will recognize his lyrics in the captions and dialogue, and maybe even spot some of the other Easter eggs left there by the creators. One of Janie Hendrix’s favorite references is a segment that quotes the song “Remember” from the album Are You Experienced. Ha Meen, meanwhile, is particularly fond of a visual tribute in the background of one scene. “I’m overjoyed that you noticed some of the references and Easter Eggs that we spliced into the book,” Ha Meen says. “Just as one theme of our story is the continuous power of music, I felt that it was important to have references to not just those artists who influenced Jimi, or who were his peers, but to show those who came after him as well. On that note I think my most obscure reference is a De La Soul shout-out, but my favorite might be the artists who are included in the River Of Music scene.”

As for those who might not be as familiar with Jimi Hendrix or his music, the team suggests Purple Haze is a great introduction to the artist for new fans. “The graphic novel audience who may not know a great deal about Jimi will get to know him in a way that he would have loved to be known,” Hendrix says. “He’s an outer space superhero! He would have loved it! So for the potentially new audience of the graphic novel genre who is about to be introduced to Jimi in book form, we are absolutely elated. And we hope that this will peak their curiosity about Jimi and his music, giving life to a new friend and fan.”

When asked whether they see themselves as guardians of Jimi Hendrix’s legacy, Brown and Ha Meen demur, but for Janie Hendrix the answer is “most definitely.” She takes her role as protector and defender of her brother’s legacy very seriously. “Jimi left us something precious and priceless. Our mission is to preserve and protect Jimi’s legacy. In that sense, yes, we are guardians of his life story and his legacy. I guess you could say we are Jimi’s galactic guardians in this Milky Way galaxy. It’s an honor we embrace and of which we are very proud.”

Although Ha Meen isn’t willing to go that far, he is willing to claim a lesser title: “If we are forming The Guardians Of The Legacy, can I be the Nebula of the team?”

Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze will be available beginning August 27.