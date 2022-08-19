Carrie Bradshaw’s taken the time to grieve and process Mr. Big’s death in the first season of Sex And The City reboot (sequel?) And Just Like That, and now it appears the series writers are looking to bring back an ex-beau in the form of John Corbett’s dreamboat Aidan Shaw. Corbett is officially set to reprise his role for a multi-episode arc.

Aidan, the emotionally available furniture maker, is primarily known for being bamboozled (for lack of a better word) by Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) infidelity and inability to commit. Over the course of the original series, Aidan and Carrie broke up twice. First, when Carrie cheated on him with Big (played by Chris Noth), and second when she broke off their engagement. The last we saw Aidan was in Sex And The City 2, where he and Carrie shared a passionate kiss over dinner, despite the two’s marital and parental status.

Series creator and executive producer Michael Patrick King previously explained Aidan’s absence from the first season of And Just Like That. “It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie,” King told Deadline last year. “This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through [Big’s death] and into the light—the last episode is called, ‘Seeing the Light.’ We wanted to get her out. [Aidan’s return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended.”

In the same interview, Parker did not rule out Corbett’s return to the role. “I think he would be… I mean, I’m not going, yes, all of it’s possible,” she said.

Corbett’s been keeping busy with other romantic comedy franchises including My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. In addition to And Just Like That, Corbett will soon reprise his role as Ian Miller for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

Carrie still doesn’t deserve you, Aidan!!!