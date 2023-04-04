John Wick spin-off, Ballerina, will plié into theaters next summer

Since the opera-house intermission of No Time To Die, audiences have been craving to see Ana de Armas shoot people again. Now, look at us. We’re lousy with Ana de Armas action vehicles. In addition to the upcoming, very real Apple TV+ movie Ghosted, which comes out in April, Armas will get some trigger time in the John Wick spin-off Ballerina next summer.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Ballerina will bow on June 7, 2024. The film, however, will not be helmed by Wick director Chad Stahleski but rather by Underworld maestro Len Wiseman. Just hearing his name dares us to add the words “Rise Of The Lycans” to Ballerina’s title, but we will fight the urge.

Advertisement

While Stahleski won’t be directing, many of those kooky, tattooed weirdos from the Wickiverse will be showing up to shoot or be shot. After sitting out John Wick: Chapter 4, Angelica Huston will return as The Director, the head of the Ruska Roma dance company . In fact, the movie was “formed around the scenes” with Huston in Chapter 3, according to producer Erica Lee. She’s not the only one making a comeback. Ian McShane, the late Lance Reddick, and even Keanu Reeves appear in the film too. However, let’s not blow this out of proportion. Reeves said that Wick “has a small part to play in it.” The actor also clarified that the series would take place between Chapter 3 and Chapter 4.

As the main Wick series is done for now, Ballerina isn’t the only spin-off coming down the pike. A Peacock series starring [sigh] Mel Gibson called The Continental is supposedly coming this year. Surely, that will maintain audiences’ goodwill toward the franchise until Ballerina’s release.