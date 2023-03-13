While Kal Penn is maybe most known to the general public for his acting career involving the Harold & Kumar films and his role on the TV medical drama House, the actor’s more recent job titles have involved serving under the Obama administration at the White House. That kind of experience would already be pretty handy while Penn takes on his temporary hosting stint at The Daily Show, but it’ll be even more useful as he sits down with President Joe Biden for an interview and a tour of The Oval Office on the satirical political show’s Monday night episode.

The current Commander-In-Chief isn’t new to being on the Comedy Central program, as his last appearance was in June 2020 while campaigning for President; however, that appearance was held over Zoom video call while the COVID-19 pandemic raged on. However, this interview with Penn will mark Biden’s first time returning to The Daily Show after winning the election, offering up his two years as President of the United States as material for questions.

Kal Penn & President Biden Talk Same-Sex Marriage | The Daily Show

In a preview clip of the big interview, Penn sits down with President Biden at the White House, before kickstarting a conversation on the President’s evolution of views on marriage equality and protecting transgender kids against anti-trans state laws.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s same-sex or a heterosexual couple,” said Biden during the discussion. “You should be able to be married.”

In 2009, Penn began his work at the White House as Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs, before becoming co-chair of former President Obama’s reelection campaign and eventually serving as a member of the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities until 2017. Along with acting and working as a staff member at the White House, Penn also authored his memoir You Can’t Be Serious in 2021, revealing his 11-year-long relationship and engagement to his partner Josh.

The Smile actor follows a slew of guest hosts who’ve sat behind The Daily Show’s desk for the last few months, after long-time host Trevor Noah ended his run with the Emmy-winning show in December 2022.

Check out the interview and Penn’s start to his week-long hosting gig when The Daily Show episode airs at 11 p.m ET/PT on Comedy Central tonight.