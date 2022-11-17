Jonah Hill has garnered some top-tier talent for his next directorial endeavor. Keanu Reeves is teaming up with the Wolf Of Wall Street star for the Outcome, which Hill co-wrote with Ezra Woods.

P lot details for Outcome are currently being kept under lock and key, per Deadline, but the feature i s already drawing attention as studios and streamers prepare for a fight over the property ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Hill made his feature directorial debut with the 2018 coming-of-age story Mid90s. Most recently, he crafted the autobiographical documentary Stutz for Netflix, featuring his longtime therapist Dr. Phil Stutz. He also helmed one episode of HBO Lakers drama Winning Time. In the acting realm, Hill most recently appeared in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up.

Hill did not embark on press tours to promote Stutz, opting to focus on taking care of his mental health. With this stance firmly taken, it’s not likely Hill will partake in any press junkets for the forthcoming Reeves feature.

“You won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself,” Hill said in a statement upon the announcement of Stutz. “If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

Hill continued, “I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with ‘Stutz,’ I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.”