Mark August 17, 2022 as a bad day in history to be a Kids See Ghosts fan. In a new interview with Esquire, Cudi opens up about his ongoing feud with his once-friend and collaborator, a rift he says it will “take a miracle” to bridge.



“I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some fucked-up shit. And then they turn around and forgive him,” Cudi shares. “And there’s no repercussions. You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over.”



When Cudi first signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music label in 2008, he had yet to even release a solo debut. The pair went on to collaborate countless times, culminating in the 2018 joint self-titled project Kids See Ghosts. But Cudi shares that it’s no coincidence he’s appeared on “every one” of West’s albums, while West has only featured on two. “That should tell you something,” Cudi says. “And don’t think I didn’t ask.”

Advertisement

Though the pair have reconciled in the past, their most recent spat blew up when West went on a social media tirade in the wake of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson publicizing their (since - ended) romance. In a now-deleted Instagram post, West tagged Cudi and Kardashian and wrote, “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda [2] because he’s friends with you know who,” seeming to insinuate he removed Cudi’s contribution over his friendship with Davidson. Cudi responded in the comments: “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha. everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”

At one point, Cudi even addresses West in direct terms, sharing: “None of this shit had anything to do with me. If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my fucking problem. You need to own up to your shit like every man in this life has.”

Long story short, Cudi appears uninterested in a fair-weather friend, let alone a creative partner. “With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed. That’s not me,” Cudi explains. “ What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherfucking miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.” Point taken, but then again, it’s Kanye West in question— Yeezy monastic robes may sound unlikely, but once upon a time so did coining the phrase “Skete Davidson.” Never say never!