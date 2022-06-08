Kristen Stewart is the latest celebrity to tap into her curiosity for the great beyond—she’s announced that she’s developing a new ghost hunting series. But what makes Stewart’s stand out from the rest? Well, according to the Crimes of the Future star, hers will be “the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever” (effectively, the Mario to Personal Shopper’s Wario).



The actor announced her paranormal production plans via a video posted to collaborator CJ Romero’s Instagram account. In it, she says she’s “scarily excited” to work on the still-untitled project. Stewart is executive producing the series for an undisclosed “major streamer” alongside Scout Productions—the studio behind Queer Eye and Legendary.

In the video, Stewart also puts out a general casting call for participants. Candidates must be 18 years or older to apply. “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, and investigators, who will lead the pack on this super-gay ghost hunting adventure,” Stewart says.

For those “curious” viewers (“which is what you should be when starting a new adventure,” Stewart adds ), the actor shares a link to the casting website.

Romero expressed his own excitement for the next phase of production in his caption, writing: “WE ARE CASTING!!!! Kristen, myself, and the team over at @scout.productions have been working really hard on this...Can’t wait to see what you ghouls bring us!”

Stewart is just the latest celebrity to announce a certain penchant for the paranormal, with both Kesha and Demi Lovato developing their own ghost-hunting series (Lovato’s series, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, focuses in on UFOs and alien activity.) Even Vanessa Hudgens recently had her “I see dead people” moment, revealing on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she’s had many paranormal experiences and is “leaning in” to her abilities. Is it too soon to cross fingers for an MCU-style celebrity ghost-hunting multiverse?