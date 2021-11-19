Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, November 19, and Saturday, November 20. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Great (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season two): The new episodes vividly portray Empress Catherine’s (Elle Fanning) numerous challenges while also depicting the people who make up her kingdom. A crocodile is running amok in the palace? The residents believe it must be an omen from God that Catherine is the devil. The situations seem nonsensical until they’re not, but caustic humor isn’t as central this time around. There are still plenty of thrilling zingers and visuals, but The Great blossoms into a show with a big heart and, inevitably, heartbreak for its protagonists and viewers.” Read the full review of season two, which premieres in its entirety .

Regular coverage

Foundation (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season one finale)

The Great British Bake Off (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Wheel Of Time (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season premiere): Zach Handlen will do weekly recaps of the fantasy drama, which is based on Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson’s novels of the same name. The Wheel Of Time is set in a sprawling world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it; that includes Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of an incredibly powerful all-female organization. She embarks on a dangerous journey to try and save humanity.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday, 11:29 p.m.): Shang-Chi and Kim’s Convenience star Simu Liu is set to host SNL for the first time with musical guest Saweetie. Dennis Perkins will recap.

Movie night

King Richard (HBO Max, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “By viewing [ Serena and Venus Williams’] early years through their father, King Richard finds a different angle on the underdog sports biopic, emphasizing a real-life “character” who might be a colorful scene-stealer in a more conventionally written film. In this telling, being an exacting and stubborn stage parent is its own kind of bizarre athletic feat.” Here’s Jesse Hassenger’s full review of the film. The cast includes Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Goldwyn.

Tick, Tick... Boom! (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the biographical drama is based on Jonathan Larson’s musical of the same name. Andrew Garfield plays an aspiring theatre composer who endures a quarter-life crisis. In her review, Caroline Siede writes: “Though the movie deploys a framing device that lets Jonathan serve as the narrator of his own story, Miranda doesn’t get too bogged down in trying to come up with rigid rules for how the musical numbers work. There’s a wonderful fluidity to the way a grounded dialogue scene suddenly becomes a dance number that weaves among the shelves of a bookstore, or how a trip to the local pool becomes a fantastical representation of creative inspiration.”

Wild cards

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop is not a complete and irredeemable disaster, but it’s definitely not going to challenge anyone’s assumptions about live-action anime. Its best moments come from playing to its own strengths rather than emulating those of the original. When it comes to expanding on the ideas or characters from the anime, the Netflix show offers only the most obvious and overused storytelling beats.” Here’s Sam Barsanti’s full review of the John Cho-led series.

Hellbound (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m. ): Yeon Sang-ho directs this South Korean thriller based on his webtoon of the same name. The show takes place on a fantastical version of Earth, one where supernatural creatures appear to drag humans down to Hell. Season one consists of six episodes.

Harriet The Spy: Part 1 (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch lead the voice cast of this animated series. Set in the 60s, the show follows an outspoken, curious 11-year old Harriet, who aspires to be a writer and is ready to spy on people to learn everything she needs to. The first half premieres on Friday, while part two will arrive next spring .

Everybody Loves Natti (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Latin singer Natti Natasha is the subject of this all-access series, which gives a look inside the self-made star’s success, her relationship with manager Raphy Pena, and the creation of her latest album, NattiVidad.