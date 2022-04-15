In the promos for this week’s Saturday Night Live, Lizzo tells Kenan Thompson that she hasn’t been cloned for the benefit of the show—she’s returning to SNL for the first time since her musical-guest stint in 2019, and this time out she’s pulling double duty as host. No sci-fi interventionism necessary: in the clips, the singer displays the same light comic exuberance she does on TikTok, where she’s attracted nearly 22 million followers to an account that’s long seemed like an extended audition for the show. It’s a promising match between personality and the hosting spot.



And that’s more than just a vibe. Lizzo’s live performances are clear evidence she has charisma (not to mention woodwind skills) to burn, and not every paying customer has a persona that’s so strong she’s become a symbol with plenty of comic potential. The evidence: During her first SNL appearance, she co-starred with Aidy Bryant in “Aidy Bizzo,” a very amusing cut-for-time sketch in which Bryant adopted the singer’s posture and vocabulary of self-confidence. As Kate McKinnon defined it: “She knows she’s 100% that bitch.”

“Why can’t I be 100% that bitch?” pondered Bryant, before giving it a shot, telling legendary host Eddie Murphy, “even legends got to go to church, so you need to get to God, and you’ve got to thank him for my beautiful fat ass.”



Bryant always elevates whatever bit she’s in, but Lizzo was able to hold her own alongside, showing up to counsel Aidy against “burning the ass at both ends” and declare “I’m definitely your best friend, and that’s great for you.”



On the musical front, Lizzo is likely to perform the new single “About Damn Time” and preview material from her next album, due out in July. It could be a good show, as long as the writers spend more time praising Lizzo’s ass than churning out childish sketches about body fluids (which they inflicted painfully on Jake Gyllenhaal last week). I’m not sure I’d have the courage to disappoint her.