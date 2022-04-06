May wonders never cease: A Netflix TV series is gearing up to end its run on the streaming service on its own terms.

Advertisement

This is per Deadline, which reports that the upcoming third season of the streamer’s fantasy series Locke & Key—based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s comic series of the same name—will be its last. More shockingly, though, given the service’s recent track record of killing rookie shows with all the blunt violence of a Squid Game execution, the series will be ending its run exactly as series showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill apparently planned.

In fact, Deadline goes so far as to report that this has apparently been the exact hoped-for scenario for a while now; after Netflix liked what it saw, rating-wise, from the supernatural series and its first season , it approached the showrunners with plans for two more seasons, of 10 episodes and 8 episodes apiece. Which is a bit nicer than how it’s treated many other shows of late, delaying until the last minute to let productions like The Babysitters Club and Archive 81 know they wouldn’t be getting another season.

Locke & Key centers on the titular Locke family, who move to their family’s ancestral home after their father’s murder, only to learn that it’s filled with magical keys that impart fantastical abilities on their bearers. The series stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, and Jackson Robert Scott as the various members of the family, who find themselves fending off demonic plots and other grim conspiracies, even as they gain abilities to travel instantly around the world, talk to ghosts, and more from the keys.

Joe Hill helped announce news that the third season would be the show’s last on social media today. Locke & Key’s third season is expected to air some time in 2022.