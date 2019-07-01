Lois Lane is one of the most popular characters in the superhero canon, a journalist who may not have superpowers, but is a hero in her own right. Lois had her own series back in the Silver Age, and after decades, she’s finally stepping back into the solo spotlight with a 12-issue miniseries written by Greg Rucka with art by Mike Perkins, colorist Paul Mounts, and letterer Simon Bowland. Spinning out of Brian Michael Bendis’ run on Action Comics and Superman, Lois Lane follows the reporter as she chases down major stories while dealing with fallout from a photographed kiss between her and Superman.



The rest of the world doesn’t know that Superman and Lois’ husband are one and the same, but Lois isn’t going to let accusations of cuckolding stop her from doing her job. This exclusive preview of this week’s Lois Lane catches up with the spouses as they walk along the Chicago Riverwalk, encountering a slut-shaming pedestrian that ignites a conversation about sexist double standards. This scene highlights how well Rucka writes these characters and their complicated marital dynamic, and he recognizes that they show their love by butting heads and challenging each other. It takes a lot of strength to be married to the world’s strongest man, and Lois knows how to stand her ground.



The attention to detail in Perkins and Mounts’ art is appropriate for a story with a journalistic bent, and putting Lois in a real city instead of the fictional Metropolis gives Perkins a tangible place to channel in his artwork. This creative team is very focused on grounding the story in reality, with Rucka giving Lois a case that looks into the U.S. government’s current policy of detaining immigrant children. Rucka has a reputation for writing complex female characters fighting against corrupt systems, and with Lois Lane he gets to apply that skill to one of the most prominent women in comics.

